Delhi: Sultanpuri road accident accused sent to 3-day police custody

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 02, 2023, 09:04 pm 3 min read

Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday sent all five persons accused in the death of a 23-year-old woman in the Sultanpuri road accident to three-day police custody. The shocking incident took place early on Sunday after a car allegedly driven by drunk men hit the woman riding a scooter in Northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala. and dragged her body entangled in wheels for several kilometers, killing her.

Court grants police custody for interrogation, further investigation

According to reports, the Delhi Police had requested five days of custody of the accused. However, the court allowed only a three-day custody for questioning and further investigation of the case. The five men had reportedly been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal. They were arrested by the Delhi Police shortly after the incident on Sunday.

What do we know about the incident?

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Kanjhawala area after the victim's scooter was hit and dragged by the car for several kilometers. Meanwhile, a five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, is also set to inspect the spot where the woman's body was found in Delhi's Sultanpuri.

Victim survived by mother, four sisters, two brothers

The woman, identified as Anjali, a resident of Delhi's Aman Vihar, reportedly worked as a part-time helper at weddings and other functions. She was returning from one such event when the road accident took place early on Sunday. She was reportedly dragged from Kanjhawala to Sultanpuri. She is reportedly survived by her mother, four sisters, and two brothers, aged nine and 13.

Victim's mother appeals for Justice

Kanjhawala death case | Police have said that if rape is proven in post-mortem report, then rape charges will be invoked against the accused. There was no skin, arms & legs left on her body. I appeal for justice for my daughter: Victim's mother pic.twitter.com/bM2a0KetR2 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Rarest of rare crimes, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday denounced the alleged hit-and-run case and said those involved in it should be "severely punished." Kejriwal tweeted the incident was "shameful" and the "rarest of rare" crimes. "I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment and be hanged. It's the rarest of rare crimes," he said.

Delhi L-G inervenes asked police chief to fix responsibility

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday to review the developments of the Kanjhawala incident. According to sources quoted by News18, he reaffirmed his directive to the police chief that every angle and aspect of the case be investigated, and the toughest sections/provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) be invoked against the accused.

TMC leader slams 'rule of law' in national capital

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed that one of the five accused, Mittal, is a con-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien stated the rule of law in the national capital was in disarray. "NIGHTMARE in Delhi. The body of a woman who met with a car accident was dragged for 13 km... We demand accountability," he tweeted.

DCW took cognizance of the matter

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance of the matter, issuing a summons to the Delhi Police. It asked the Delhi Police to furnish a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, and a copy of the postmortem report. It asked if the police were investigating the possibility of sexual assault and questioned why the car wasn't stopped when it traveled several kilometers.