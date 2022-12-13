India

Reach 3.5 hours prior: IndiGo amid Delhi's IGI Airport congestion

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 13, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

IndiGo's advisory has been issued a day after action plan was issued by Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

Amid complaints of chaos and delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to congestion, IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers. IndiGo requested passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours before domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage. The development comes a day after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's surprise visit to the Delhi airport.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's IGI Airport has been facing overcrowding and delays for the past several days.

The development comes after a string of mishaps involving Indian aircraft in recent months.

Separately, the central government is developing a proposal to privatize the aviation industry entirely.

Notably, it reportedly even enabled airports to engage private security for non-core activities like passenger queue management and baggage checks in August.

What does IndiGo's advisory say?

IndiGo advised passengers taking domestic flights to reach IGI Airport at least 3.5 hours before departure. Passengers are recommended to bring only one piece of hand luggage weighing 7kg to ensure a smooth security check. Additionally, they have been asked to opt for web check-in for added convenience and utilize Gates 5 and 6 at IGI Airport's Terminal 3—the closest to IndiGo's check-in counters.

Check out the advisory by IndiGo

Authorities issue four-point action plan to address problems

To decongest IGI Airport, authorities designed a four-point action plan and began implementing it at the airport on Monday. Flights during peak morning hours will be reduced, and attempts are underway to shift some flights from T3 to other terminals (peak hours are 5:00-9:00 am and 4:00-8:00 pm. This came after Scindia's surprise inspection of arrangements at T3 to deal with the congestion.

Passenger update issued by Delhi airport

Complaints galore as 'chaos' continues at IGI Airport

Social media was flooded with complaints by passengers about the Delhi airport chaos for several days. Some compared the situation at T3 to Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market and posted pictures of the congestion and overcrowding. Travelers also voiced concerns about the alleged mismanagement at T3. IGI Airport has three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. However, most international and some domestic flights depart from T3.