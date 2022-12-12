India

Indian, Chinese soldiers clashed in Arunachal Pradesh last week: Reports

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 12, 2022

Both Indian and Chinese troops suffered injuries in the face-off in Tawang last week (Representational image)

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh last week, reports quoting government sources claimed on Monday. The face-off took place on Friday (December 9) at the Yangtse region in Tawang, reported The Hindu. The incident resulted in minor injuries to Indian and Chinese soldiers, too, but both sides disengaged immediately, said reports.

Around 300 Chinese soldiers entered Yangtse

The Chinese troops on Friday came to the said Yangtse area "heavily prepared," and there were around 300 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers, reported The Times of India, quoting military sources. However, they didn't expect the Indian side to be so well prepared and retaliate in a "firm and resolute manner," as per reports.

Take a look at Defence Ministry's official statement

BREAKING: Official MoD statement on the Dec 9 clash between Indian Chinese troops at LAC Yangtse, Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/zO1sJp7YsO — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 12, 2022

Six Indian soldiers taken to Guwahati for treatment

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang...which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," said a statement reportedly by Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Tezpur. Six injured Indian soldiers were shifted to Guwahati for treatment, while about a dozen Chinese personnel were wounded, TOI reported.

Both sides disengaged from the area immediately

After the face-off, both Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from the said area immediately, said the Defence PRO's statement. "As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility (sic)," it added.

'Areas of differing perception, where both sides patrol'

"In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," the official statement said.

Similar face-off in same region last year

Interestingly, in a similar incident in October last year, the Indian troops intercepted as many as 200 Chinese PLA soldiers in the same region near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, reported India Today. The face-off had taken place during a routine patrol near the Sino-Indian border and lasted for a few hours before local commanders resolved the matter, according to the protocols, it added.

India and China embroiled in border row

Notably, India and China have varied perceptions of the LAC and have been engaged in a border row since 2020. The June 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in Ladakh—said to be the deadliest in nearly five decades that martyred 20 Indian soldiers— triggered a series of clashes, leading to border tensions. However, following multiple rounds of talks, both sides pulled back from several friction points.