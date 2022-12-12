India

Parliamentary Standing Committee proposes ban on sale of loose cigarettes

Parliamentary Standing Committee proposes ban on sale of loose cigarettes

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 12, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

The Centre imposed a blanket ban on e-cigarettes in 2019

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has reportedly proposed a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes across the country in order to curb tobacco use. The panel sees the sale of loose cigarettes as having a negative impact on the fight against tobacco use. As the Government of India acts on the recommendations of such Parliamentary Standing Committees, the ban is likely to be enforced.

Why does this story matter?

The Union government banned e-cigarettes in 2019, including their "production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertising."

Announcing the ban, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said e-cigarettes were being seen as a "style statement," and the government wanted to end the problem in its bud.

Notably, it was one of the top priorities of PM Narendra Modi's government in its second term.

Smoking zones to be removed from all Indian airports

The aforementioned committee has recommended that the ban on loose cigarettes be implemented before the Parliament session for the Union Budget next year. It also suggested that smoking zones should be removed from all airports across the country. Meanwhile, the Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI) proposes to fix the minimum price of bidis to Re. 1 and cigarettes to Rs. 12.

WHO earlier recommended 75% GST on tobacco products

Despite the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the price of tobacco products didn't rise significantly. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a 75% GST on all tobacco products in order to restrict use. Currently, the government imposes a 22% GST on bidis, a 53% GST on cigarettes, and a 64% GST on smokeless tobacco, as per the recent tax slabs.

Committee believes sale of loose cigarettes increases consumption

The Parliamentary Standing Committee believes that the sale of loose cigarettes increases overall consumption. However, some people say the policy would be toothless as smaller packs of three cigarettes—which are available outside India—will enter the Indian market and act as a ploy to increase revenue.