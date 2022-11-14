World

G20 Summit: PM Modi's packed 45-hour schedule in Indonesia

G20 Summit: PM Modi's packed 45-hour schedule in Indonesia

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 14, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

PM Modi will arrive in Bali on Monday for the 17th G20 Summit

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Indonesia on Monday for the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, where he has 20 engagements apart from bilateral meetings with 10 world leaders. He will spend around 45 hours in the island country and return to India on Wednesday. Notably, at the closing session, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to PM Modi.

Context Why does this story matter?

The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum of the world's largest economies. Globally, it accounts for 85% of the GDP, 75% of worldwide trade, and two-thirds of the global population. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Engagements Food and energy security, health, digital transformation on agenda

PM Modi's engagements include three working sessions on the theme of this year's summit—"Recover Together, Recover Stronger." This year's agenda includes food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. Apart from this, discussions will be held on the global economy, climate change, and agriculture. PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia at a community event.

Twitter Post First-ever G20 Troika to have all developing countries

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi will address and interact with the members of the Indian community on 15th November: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra pic.twitter.com/GxkXxP1Lt0 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Details Meeting with the UK important for FTA

India is set to formally assume the G20 presidency on December 1. A close eye will also be kept on the bilateral talks between India and the UK in view of the free-trade agreement (FTA). This year's summit is crucial in light of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. A Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit instead of President Vladimir Putin.

Information Sunak to call out 'Putin's regime' at summit

Interestingly, Indonesia's invitation to Russia and Ukraine to the summit sparked tensions among other members in preparatory meetings.Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak said he intended to "call out Putin's regime."India earlier swapped the G20 presidency twice—with Italy in 2021 and Indonesia in 2022