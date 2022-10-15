India

Karnataka: Muslim man first to be arrested under anti-conversion law

Oct 15, 2022

The arrest marks the first under the law in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Karnataka, where assembly polls are due next year.

Syed Moin, a Muslim man, was arrested under recently promulgated Karnataka's anti-conversion law for allegedly converting a woman on the pretext of marrying her. He was arrested after the woman's family registered a police complaint on October 6, a day after she went missing. This is the first arrest made under the newly passed Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite mounting criticism, Karnataka's anti-conversion law came into force 15 days ago on September 30.

Similar laws regarding inter-religion conversion are already in force in at least five states of India including Uttar Pradesh.

Details Accused neighbor of woman

According to reports, the accused is a neighbor of the woman and runs a chicken shop. Initially, Moin and the woman were questioned by the police on October 8. The 19-year-old woman had accepted Islam to marry Moin while denying that she was forced to do so, the report said. But the woman's mother again lodged a similar complaint on October 13.

New legislation What is Karnataka's anti-conversion law?

The law that criminalizes inter-religion conversion came into force in the state last month. The government justified the law saying it was necessary to prevent "forceful" conversion in the state citing that the number of conversions has "witnessed a spike". The law says any aggrieved person who is related to a woman by adoption, blood, or marriage can complain against such conversions

Reaction Why the law faced criticism?

Critics of the law accused the BJP government of infringing the right to profess a religion of choice under the Indian constitution. While the bill was tabled in the assembly, the heated argument between BJP leaders and the opposition Congress led to the tearing of the bill. Peter Machado, the archbishop was quoted by The Wire as saying that the Bill was "anti-christian."

Similiar Incident Karnataka already reeling under Hijab row

In February, the Hijab controversy got a rise from the state when Muslim students were denied entry into the college for wearing Hijab (Veil). College authorities said Hijab was against the school's uniform policy. The state government later banned Hijab which was upheld by the High court. The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a split verdict and referred the case to a larger bench.