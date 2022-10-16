World

Russia: Shooters open fire during mobilized troops training; 11 dead

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 16, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

The incident is seen as a setback for mobilization of Russian troops amidst war with Ukraine.

As Russia is mobilizing people to take training and fight Ukrainian advances, two shooters killed at least eleven soldiers and left over two dozen injured on Saturday. The incident took place at the Belgorod military training center in the southwestern part of Russia. The incident is seen as a setback for mobilization of Russian troops amidst war with Ukraine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Russia is inducting people into the army who have done the necessary military training to prevent Ukrainian advances.

Russia has lost thousands of troops in the war with Ukraine including volunteers.

The recent decision of mobilization has made many Russians leave the country due to unwillingness to join the war.

Details 'Shooters nationals of former soviet state'

Russia's Ministry of Defence said that the shooters were nationals of the former Soviet state. The ministry who referred to soviet national shooters as "terrorists" said that they were killed in the return fire. The incident took place at 10:00 am (local time) during the practice session at the center.

War 16,000 mobilized troops already fighting in Ukraine: Putin

In September this year, Russia decided to utilize its volunteers against Ukraine, who have received necessary military training. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Press conference in its neighboring Kazhakistan said that 16,000 mobilized troops were already fighting in Ukraine. He also said that over two lakh mobilized troops have been called up.

Dispute What is Russia-Ukraine Conflict?

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine heightened following the latter's military build-up around the Ukrainian territory in February this year. Hostilities between the two countries started over the political status of the two cities of Ukraine - Crimea and Donbas, both are internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. Crimea has been fully annexed by Russia while Donbas is split between the two countries

Mobilized troops Mobalization recieved backlash in Russia

Many Russians have termed the mobilization process as a "farce" A group of mothers of the mobilized people from the city of Bryansk in a video statement have appealed Russian President to return their children from the war. The recent decision of mobilization has made many Russians leave the country due to unwillingness to join the war as per media reports.

Messy conditions Recently two soldiers committed suicide

As per the media reports, nearly two dozen mobilized troops have been already killed while fighting the Ukrainian military since their induction. Reports of the messy condition at the Russian training center have possibly hit the morale of the volunteers. Recently two Russian mobilized troops committed suicide in the country historic region Siberai.

Alraming figures Loss of lives in the conflict

As per media reports, nearly 7,500 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of the war in February this year. However, the Russian government data keep the number of killed at around 5,900. United Nations data suggests that 6,221 civilians have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war while 9,371 have been wounded since February.

Similiar attack Past attack killed daughter of Putin's aide

In August this year Darya Dugina, 29, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, a close aide of Putin was blown up in a car in Russia's Moscow. It is believed that the attack was intended to kill Dugin, who is known as "Putin's Brain". Father daughter duo were supposed to travel in the same car but Dugin changed the plan at the last moment