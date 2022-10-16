World

Control over Hong Kong, determined on Taiwan: China President Jinping

Control over Hong Kong, determined on Taiwan: China President Jinping

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 16, 2022, 12:00 pm 3 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country will never renounce the right to use force.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said that China had acquired total control over Hong Kong by transitioning it from disorder to governance. He also made a huge claim regarding Taiwan and decried what he called "interference by external forces". Jinping was speaking at the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China that would elect him to a third term.

Context Why does this story matter?

His speech is significant as it comes at a time when Taiwan is fighting back against China's claims and military action.

In support of Taiwan's "independence," Nancy Pelosi, the third highest-ranking US official, visited the island nation in August, sparking Chinese outrage.

Similarly, there have been massive anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China's semi-autonomous region, following an economic crisis in 2019.

Speech My administration successfully contained COVID-19 pandemic: Jinping

Jinping hailed his administration for containing COVID-19 successfully and placing the public on priority amid the pandemic. Addressing nearly 2,300 delegates who gathered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Jinping said that his government achieved significant positive results in coordinating COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development. To recall, China's strict 'Zero Tolerance' policy received severe criticism from various quarters.

Praise Lauds party for bringing Hong Kong out of chaos

Jinping also praised Hong Kong's move toward a peaceful situation. "The situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to governance," he told Communist Party delegates. The Chinese premier stated that it was conceivable with the implementation of national security legislation in 2020, which has suppressed dissent in the once-radical city, according to AFP.

Tough stand Slams separatism, interference in Taiwan

According to Reuters, Jinping vowed a "major struggle against separatism and interference" in Taiwan saying it's up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue. "We will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and greatest efforts," he said. He also went on to say that China will never renounce the right to use force.

Defense and environment Pledge toward defense and environment

China will expedite the development of world-class military capabilities and increase its capacity to construct a strategic deterrent capability, according to Jinping, adding that the nation must stick to the party's absolute military leadership. Jinping stated that China will prioritize environmental protection and green consumption, production, and lifestyles, stating that environmental protection is critical to the development of modern society.

Cold war 'China against 'Cold War mentality' in global politics'

Beijing, according to Jinping, is opposed to a "Cold War attitude" in foreign diplomacy. He, however, made no mention of any country or China's strained relations with the US. "China... resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards," Jinping told Communist Party delegates