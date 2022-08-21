World

Russia: Daughter of Putin's close aide killed in car explosion

Russia: Daughter of Putin's close aide killed in car explosion

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 21, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

The father and daughter had reportedly exchanged cars while returning from an event.

The daughter of Putin's close aide and a journalist — Darya Dugin died in a car explosion near Moscow while she was on her way home from an event on Sunday. The car belonged to her father Alexander Dugin, who is termed by many as Putin's 'spiritual guide'. It is being alleged that it was an 'attack' by Ukrainian groups aimed at her father.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alexander Dugin is a political philosopher who is said to be the driving force behind Russian military operations in Ukraine and Crimea.

Though he doesn't hold any official post, he is popularly referred to as 'Putin's brain' or 'Putin's Rasputin'.

Darya, a journalist, supported the war between Russia and Ukraine and was sanctioned by the US in March this year.

Twitter Post Dugin could be seen in the video of the explosion

рашист дугин приехал на место взрыва автомобиля, в котором находилась его дочь



Детали: как пишут российские паблики, дарья дугина возвращалась с семейного фестиваля «Традиция» в усадьбе захарово. дугин планировал ехать вместе с дочерью, но в последний момент сел в другую машину. pic.twitter.com/4wnJ2BmbTz — DanaElena. 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇹🇷🇴🇵🇱 (@danielapruna2) August 20, 2022

Information Cars switched at the last minute

The father and daughter were reported to be returning from a music and literature festival called 'Tradition' at Zakharovo estate. On their way back they switched cars and Darya drove Alexander's Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, before it exploded in Bolshiye Vyazemy village of Moscow Region, reported TASS. She had been driving the vehicle for 10 minutes before it blew up, as per Baza.

Conspiracy Act of Ukrainian terrorists: Donetsk People's Republic head

Dennis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic — the secessionist movement in Donbas region of Ukraine, claimed that "Ukrainian terrorists" were behind the explosion. He said that Alexander Dugin "unknowingly escaped" the attack directed to him. In a video on Baza's Telegram channel, Dugin could be seen with his hands to his head with the burning car in the background.

Details Dugin behind Russian offensive in surrounding region: Reports

Dugin's book is said to be mandatorily read by the Russian military high command. He has been denied entry to the US. His 1999 work 'The Foundations of Geopolitics' propagates the idea of a vast Eurasian empire which is oriented towards the East, rather than the West. He is also a proponent of 'Novorossiya' or New Russia, which includes Crimea and Ukraine.