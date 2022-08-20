World

Japan asks its youth to drink more alcohol, launches contest

Japan asks its youth to drink more alcohol, launches contest

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 20, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Japanese people drank less liquor in 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak than in 1995.

In an unusual appeal, Japan has encouraged its young adults to drink more alcohol as income collections decreased. As per government officials, the move is attempted at stimulating the economy and confronting a looming population catastrophe aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nationwide Tax Agency (NTA) has established a national business competition named "Sake Viva!" to promote alcohol use among the country's youth.

Context Why does this story matter?

Official estimates say tax income from alcohol taxes in Japan has decreased over time.

In 1980, the country made 5% of overall income; by 2020, it gained only 1.7%.

Notably, Japan has the world's highest (29%) proportion of elderly people (65 and over) .

Now, concerns are growing about the availability of younger workers for particular industries, as well as care for the elderly.

Details How did officials describe the campaign?

Young people are urged by the campaign to think of business ideas that might boost the market for Japanese alcoholic beverages such as sake, shochu, awamori, beer, whiskey, and wine. According to the Japanese tax office, it is a plan that helps to revitalize the liquor business and solve difficulties. The "Sake Viva!" initiative asks people aged 20 to 39 to contribute new ideas.

Registration How to enter the competition?

According to BBC News, participants can make new concepts for items and designs that are suitable for the changing ways of life and diverse preferences that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 constraints. People may suggest novel sales tactics that boost brand value by utilizing artificial intelligence and geographical indicators. There would be no cost to enter the contest, it added.

Reports said the competition's finalists will be chosen on September 27, with another round to follow in October. The results of this one-of-a-kind experiment are set to be unveiled on November 10 in Tokyo, India Today reported quoting officials. According to NTA, Japanese people drank less in 2020 (75 liters or 16 gallons) following COVID-19 outbreak than in 1995 (100 liters or 22 gallons)