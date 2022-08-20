World

Finland PM Sanna Marin undergoes drug test after party video

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 20, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Opposition in Finland had demanded drug test on her after her partying video went viral.

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin took the drug test on Saturday and declared she had never taken illicit substances a day after the opposition's demand following a controversy over a partying video. Marin, 36, also stated that her capacity to fulfill her official tasks was unaffected on Saturday night in question and that she would have gone to work if she had to.

Marin has often received flak for her fondness for partying, especially due to the office she represents.

In 2020, she came under fire for attending a party despite coming in contact with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

After a Finnish entertainment magazine released pictures of her dancing till early in the morning, Marin issued a lengthy apology.

Marin said that grave allegation were levelled against her that she had taken drugs. "I consider these accusations to be very serious and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week," she said.

Marin faced backlash after a video of her partying with well-known Finnish influencers and musicians went viral on social media. She may be seen dancing and singing with her buddies in the video. She has already been criticized for visiting too many music festivals and spending too much money on partying rather than ruling, which opponents believe is inappropriate for a prime minister.

Finnish opposition has since demanded that Marin undergo a drug test, BBC reported. She has been criticized for not spending enough time on governance and partying despite the ongoing domestic issues. However, Marin has since clarified that she was only partying and not using drugs. Notably, she also faced criticism during Russia's invasion of Ukraine as she was caught partying.

Marin was sworn in as the Finnish PM in 2019. Aged 34 at the time, she became the world's youngest prime minister. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) member has previously served as the Transport Minister and has been praised in recent times due to her strong stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She has also headed Finland's efforts to join NATO.