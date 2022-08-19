World

Finland PM lands in trouble after party video, here's why

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 19, 2022, 03:46 pm 3 min read

Marin has often received flak for her fondness for partying, especially due to the office she represents.

A video of Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing at a party has sparked a national controversy. The widely shared clip of one of the youngest Prime Ministers in the world has brought the leader backlash and criticism from fellow officials. After the 36-year-old was seen dancing and 'partying hard' with other popular Finnish faces, she is being asked to undergo a drug test.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2020, she came under fire for attending a party despite coming in contact with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

After a Finnish entertainment magazine released pictures of her dancing till early in the morning, Marin issued a lengthy apology.

Video Marin's dancing video goes viral

In the new video, Marin can be seen dancing and drinking with six-eight people at a private flat. The videos were uploaded on Instagram Stories after which they went viral. Finnish newspapers say that Member of Parliament Ilmari Nurminen (a member of Marin's Social Democratic Party), singer Alma, TV host Tinni Wikstrom, and Youtuber Ilona Ylikorpi were also present at the event.

Twitter Post Watch: Finnish PM seen dancing to pop music

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Information Opposition leaders want Marin to undergo drug test

Finnish opposition has since demanded that Marin undergo a drug test, BBC reported. She has been criticized for not spending enough time on governance and partying despite the ongoing domestic issues. However, Marin has since clarified that she was only partying and not using drugs.

Quote How has the PM responded?

Reacting to the incident, Marin said, "I am disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang...I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol...I've done perfectly legal things," Associated Press reported.

Reaction Finnish residents divided on the video

While a number of people have been criticizing Marin for the video, many have come in her support. "The Finnish Prime Minister has some fun in her time off, why is that a big deal?" a Twitter user (@Raider_MXD) said. Meanwhile, another user said, "Is this acceptable behavior from the Prime Minister? I think not."

Sanna Marin Here are more details about PM Marin

Marin was sworn in as the Finnish PM in 2019. Aged 34 at the time, she became the world's youngest prime minister. The SDP member has previously served as the Transport Minister and has been praised in recent times due to her strong stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She has also headed Finland's efforts to join NATO.