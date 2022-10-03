Politics

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh in ICU, PM dials Akhilesh

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 03, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav arrived at the hospital on Sunday evening.

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Gurugram hospital on Sunday after his health reportedly deteriorated. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister underwent dialysis all night and continues to remain critical, reports said on Monday. He has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, since August 22. Here's everything about the development.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yadav is known to be one of the finest politicians in India, with a career spanning over 50 years.

He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms and even served as the Minister of Defence (1996-98) under prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.

A stalwart of Indian politics, he founded Samajwadi Party in 1992.

Treatment Yadav's oxygen levels dipped on Sunday: Reports

As per reports, oncologists have been treating Yadav since August 22. On Sunday, his oxygen levels dipped slightly, but doctors later said he was out of danger, the Hindustan Times reported. His son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday. At around 9:00 pm, Akhilesh spoke to party supporters gathered outside. SP leaders later clarified he was out of danger.

Twitter Post 'No need to worry': SP leader

Gurugram, Haryana | Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is stable. Today, his oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry. His routine checkup is being done daily: Rakesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party pic.twitter.com/il7IxpFMmd — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Hospital Yadav underwent dialysis all night: Reports

According to Dainik Jagran, however, Yadav's condition continues to remain critical. The 82-year-old did not report any improvement even after undergoing dialysis all night. His condition remains serious, the report said. He is being treated by a team led by Dr. Yatin Mehta, Director of Medanta's Critical Care Unit. Until now, he was treated by cancer specialist Dr. Nitin Sood, the report added.

Twitter Post Watch: Granddaughter shares a photo of Yadav

Politicians Leaders express concern, dial Akhilesh Yadav

Notably, PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath dialed Akhilesh and inquired about his father's health. The leaders assured him of all help, PTI reported. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Akhilesh over the phone. He tweeted, "I pray to god that [Yadav] gets well soon." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary also wished him good health.