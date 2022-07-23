India

UP: Truck runs over 6 Kanwar devotees in Hathras

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 08:39 pm 2 min read

Six Kanwar Yatra devotees on their journey to Bhopal from Haridwar died during early hours of Saturday after a speeding truck ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, the police said. The tragedy occurred at 2:15 am, and while five people died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that is performed by devotees of Lord Shiva.

During this journey, the pilgrims, who are referred to as' Kanwariyas, 'travel to locations such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Sultanganj in Bihar.

The devotees collect the holy water of the Ganges from these locations and subsequently worship Shiva with the same water.

Statement Official statement over the incident

"Seven Kanwar devotees were moved down by a truck around 2:15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras," stated Rajeev Krishna, the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone). "They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars," he added. According to the police, an investigation is underway, and they have obtained information regarding the driver who managed to flee.

Details Details regarding the incident

According to police, the incident occurred along the border of the Sadabad and Chadpa regions between Aligarh and Agra. The pilgrims sought respite at a Dhaba, after which they began their return journey before getting hit by the truck. Upon learning of the incident, police officers reportedly rushed to the scene and initiated an inquiry.

Fact Kanwar Yatra being organized after two years

This year marks the return of the Kanwar Yatra after a hiatus of two years caused by restrictions imposed by COVID-19. During the holy pilgrimage, the administrations of various different places have taken the required precautions to prevent any adverse situations from occurring. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has directed the state governments to increase the security of the Kanwariyas based on intelligence reports.