#NewsBytesExplainer: Why do Indians renounce their citizenship

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 23, 2022, 05:13 pm 3 min read

The US was the top destination of Indians who gave up their citizenship in last five years.

Over six lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship in the last five years, according to data by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ministry said that 40 percent of them have given up their citizenship and settled in the United States (US). Indians in Australia and Canada came next in the number of renunciation requests. Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dual citizenship is not permitted in India, thus obtaining citizenship of another nation inevitably results in the loss of Indian citizenship.

The reasons differ significantly between countries, socioeconomic and ethnic groupings.

As per Global Wealth Migration Review, people around the world generally leave their country of birth for better work and living conditions, while some are forced away by unfavorable climate and political events.

United States US top destination of Indians

According to the authorities, citizenship in the United States (US) was the most desired destination for Indians. In 2021, the United States will likewise be the top choice for Indians. Of the 163,370 people who gave up Indian citizenship in 2021, 78,284 picked the United States as their adoptive nation. Other popular options included Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Factors Reason for renouncing citizenship

According to The Indian Express, the reasons differ greatly among countries and groups. People generally leave their nations in search of better possibilities due to poor conditions at home. Some senior Indians are leaving to live with a family that has moved abroad. In certain high-profile situations, those who escape India may be escaping the law or fearing legal punishment for suspected misdeeds.

Experts speak Paradigm shift in India's diasporic movement post independence: Experts

As per experts, India's global diasporic movement sees a complete shift post-independence. As per Dr. Atanu Mohapatra, a professor of Diaspora Studies, the post-Independence diasporic community has been going (out of India) for jobs and higher education. By contrast, the pre-Independence diasporic movement was completely different, where people were forced into labor to other countries, he said.

Report What does the global review say?

Although, the MEA informed Parliament that Indians abandoned their citizenship "for reasons personal to them However, the Global Wealth Migration Review 2020 said that residents across the world, including India, give up their citizenship for a variety of reasons, especially adverse economic, political, and climate conditions. It also listed the safety, better healthcare for families, and educational opportunities for children among other reasons.

Details How people selected certain countries?

According to the survey, Indians often select the nation based on where their family and friends live since the paperwork is easier for them and the atmosphere is inviting. It said some nations, such as Australia, are popular among high-earning professionals, unlike the US. Australia may have been a top pick, in part because English is the spoken language, and due to its healthcare.