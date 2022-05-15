World

New York: 10 killed in 'racially motivated' shooting, suspect arrested

Written by Abhishek Hari May 15, 2022, 01:38 pm 3 min read

New York Shooting: Among those killed inside the store was a retired police officer. (Representational Image)

As per US authorities, a heavily-armed 18-year-old white man shot 10 people dead and injured three others, most of them black, at a Buffalo grocery store in New York on Saturday. The attacker live-streamed the 'racially-motivated' mass shooting incident on camera. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the gunman, who was wearing a helmet and tactical gear, was arrested after the massacre.

Police 'Shooter first opened fire on four people outside store'

According to Gramaglia, the gunman initially opened fire on four people outside the store, killing three. On entering the store, he encountered a retired Buffalo police officer, who fired multiple rounds at the gunman. The bullet struck the gunman's bulletproof jacket and had no impact, Gramaglia added. According to the commissioner, the gunman then murdered the ex-officer.

Fact Gunman chose black neighborhood: Authorities

According to authorities, video recorded the suspect walking into the supermarket and shooting several other victims inside. Eleven of his victims were black and two were white. The supermarket chosen for the crime is located north of downtown Buffalo in a predominantly black neighborhood. When officers arrived, the shooter had his gun to his throat, but he was talked down, and eventually surrendered.

Mayor's statement Statement of Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting by what we are seeing right now," said Byron Brown, Buffalo mayor. The shooter "traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this crime...This is a day of great pain for our community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and...all of us...cannot even be explained," Brown added.

Hate Crime Shooting being investigated as hate crime: FBI

The FBI's Buffalo field office is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, said special agent-in-charge, Stephen Belongia. "We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said. Sheriff John Garcia of Eerie County called the attack "pure evil." "It was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community," he said.

POTUS US President briefed about the 'horrific shooting'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that United States (US) President Joe Biden was informed about the "horrific shooting." Biden "will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow.....President and the first lady are praying for those who died and for their loved ones," she added. The incident came after a 'sniper-type' shooter injured four people in a Washington neighborhood last month.

Context Shooting incidents increased in NYC this year

Inicdents of mass shooting occur quite frequently in the US. According to the Gun Violence Archive website, such incidents cause around 4,000 deaths a year in the country. New York City, too, has witnessed an increase in shooting incidents this year. From January to April 3, shooting incidents rose to 296 from 260 during the same period last year, police statistics showed.