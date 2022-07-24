India

Monsoon fury: IMD issues red, orange alerts in several states

Monsoon fury: IMD issues red, orange alerts in several states

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 24, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

IMD has issued a red alert in Telangana and an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued a red alert for Telangana state till Monday. For the past few days, Telangana has witnessed significant rainfall. The IMD also issued an 'Orange' alert for four Himachal Pradesh districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—for the next three days. Further heavy rain is expected across Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The monsoon rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Increased water levels in the Godavari river have affected the low-level regions of Odisha and AP.

In Maharashtra, a large number of students recently failed to turn up for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to heavy rains.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods, causing landslides and inundating villages.

Monsoon Several states witnessing monsoon fury

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reported losses from businesses and inconveniences for people due to flooding. Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that rain activity in Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify further from July 26. The western state of Rajasthan witnessed severe rains amid the ongoing monsoon season, with Kota's Ladpura area receiving 130 mm before 8.30 am on Saturday.

Prediction IMD's rainfall predictions

Heavy rain is expected in Odisha till Monday, as well as in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim throughout till Wednesday. Heavy rain is also anticipated in Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and in Bihar on Wednesday. Throughout the northeastern states, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next five days.

Details IMD's further rainfall predictions

Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected over Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to be widespread throughout Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, West Rajasthan till Tuesday, and East Rajasthan till Wednesday.