Odisha: Man balances hockey stick on index finger for hours

Indians are bringing laurels for the country not only from the hockey astroturf but off it too. A 25-year-old man, Rajgopal Bhoi, a resident of Jamutjhola village under Turekela block in Odisha's Bolangir district attempted a Guinness World Record for balancing a hockey stick for the longest duration on his right-hand index finger with a timing of 3 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds.

He attempted the record at the Kantabanji area's Hari Bhawan on Thursday. There were timekeepers, judges, and witnesses present as per standard application guidelines of Guinness World Records. Bolangir district sports officer Rajendra Badhei, Kantabanji Police Station inspector Satyajit Kandankel and sports personalities were present.

Satyapir Pradhan, who organized the event said, "As per the standard application process, there was a team to observe the event. The entire event was recorded and sent to Guinness World Records." "The team was chosen according to Guinness World Records guidelines. The Guinness World Records will issue a certificate only after verifying the event from the video recording," he added.

Record is currently held by another Indian

Pradhan said there was no one from Guinness World Records to observe the event. Pradhan said, "Bhoi's attempt was praiseworthy as it required a lot of physical exercises, psychological strength, and determination. With proper scope and guidance, the youth of India can do wonders." The Guinness World record for the event is currently held by Himansu Gupta of Bengaluru for 2 hours 22 minutes.