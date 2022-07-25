India

UP: 8 killed in double-decker bus collision on Purvanchal Expressway

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 25, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Three people are reported to be critical and have been referred to Trauma Center in Lucknow for treatment, officials said.

Two double-decker buses collided on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway on Monday, reportedly killing at least eight persons and injuring over 20 others. According to officials, three people are in critical condition and have been transported to the Trauma Center in Lucknow for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Statement CM directs officials to ensure swift rescue and relief operations

"The loss of lives in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. The accident took place in the Barabanki district, roughly 30 kilometers from Lucknow. Both buses were traveling from Bihar to Delhi, as per reports.

Quote 'Police and rescue team are present at the spot': Official

"The bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit [a] stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village. Both the buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar," an official reportedly stated. "Police and rescue [teams] are present at the spot," the official added. The collision reportedly took place near Narayan Pur, which falls under Barabanki's Loni Katra police station area.

Fact Police took injured to hospital; 3 patients are critical

The injured have been taken to Haidergarh Community Health Center immediately for treatment. Soon after learning about the accident, the local police officers reached the scene and transported the injured persons to the hospital for medical treatment. Three persons who were severely injured in the accident have, however, been referred to the Trauma Center in Lucknow.

Information Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2021

Notably, the Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. The expressway begins in the Chaudsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) in Lucknow and ends at the village of Hydaria on National Highway 31 at the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar state border.