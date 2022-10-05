India

HP: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, to attend Kullu Dussehra

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 05, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Prime Minister is also slated to lay the foundation for projects worth more than Rs. 3,650 crore in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Wednesday during his Dussehra visit to Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda accompanied him. He is also slated to lay the groundwork for projects worth more than Rs. 3,650 crore in the state.

Facilities AIIMS Bilaspur offers cutting-edge medical facilities

According to officials, the AIIMS Bilaspur has been completed at a total cost of Rs. 1,470 crore. The foundation of the hospital was also laid by PM Modi in 2017. The government set up 18 modular operation theatres, 18 specialties, and 17 super-specialty departments in the hospital which will give advanced healthcare facilities to people.

Details The PMSSY funded institute has capacity of 750 beds

AIIMS Bilaspur, which has a capacity of 750 beds, was created under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). It has 64 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. Patients who visit here will also have access to contemporary diagnostic equipment, as well as 24-hour emergency and dialysis services. This hospital, located on 247 acres of land, is the largest in the state.

Twitter Post PM Modi tweeted about the hospital and his visit to Himachal Pradesh

It is always a delight to be in Himachal Pradesh, which is known for its warm-hearted people and great culture. I will be attending various programmes in the state tomorrow, 5th October. This includes the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in the evening. https://t.co/n6BT0DCEOr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

AYUSH AIIMS Bilaspur also provides Ayurvedic treatment

Patients will also get Ayurveda treatment facilities. For this, an AYUSH block of 30 beds has been made in the hospital. AYUSH is one of the important government projects under PMSSY. It also includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, and Homeopathy systems of medicine. Similarly, a Digital Health Center has also been set up in the hospital to reach out to inaccessible areas.

Information Every year 100 students can benefit from MBBS seats

Each year, 100 students will be admitted to the MBBS program. Similarly, 60 candidates would be accepted to AIIMS Bilaspur for Nursing programs. This eliminates the need for state students to go for medical education.

Development Set to inaugurate Government Hydro Engineering College

PM will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla during his visit. This college will help in providing trained manpower for hydro projects. Similarly, he will also lay the foundation stone of many other projects, including a 31 km long four-lane national highway between Pinjore and Nalagarh (worth Rs 1,690 crore), a medical park to be built at Nalagarh (worth Rs 350 crore).

Festival PM Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations in Kullu

In the evening, Modi will also join the Dussehra celebrations in Kullu. The event will take place from October 5 to 11. The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be held during the same dates at Kullu's Dhalpur Ground. The festival is unusual in that it brings together over 300 deities from the region.