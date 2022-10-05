India

AltNews founders among favorites for Nobel Peace Prize: TIME Report

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 05, 2022, 03:03 pm 1 min read

Alt News co-founders and Indian fact-checkers Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair are among the favorites to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, a TIME report said on Wednesday. The report states that the list of 'favorites' is based on nominations made public via Norwegian lawmakers, predictions from bookmakers, and picks from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). Here's more.

Details What does the TIME entry say?

In an article that lists about 10 'favorites' for the prize, Sinha and Zubair are mentioned alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Russian anti-corruption activist Alexey Navalny, and even the World Health Organization. The entry says, "They have relentlessly been battling misinformation in India...have methodologically debunked rumors and fake news circulating on social media and called out hate speech."