India@75: National Flag unfurled in space by Space Kidz India

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 15, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

The team managed to unfurl the national flag at a height of 30 km in space, as a mark of 'respect and tribute' to freedom fighters.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the team at Space Kidz India played their part by unfurling the national flag in space. In a massive achievement, the team unfurled the national flag at the edge of space, at about 1,06,000 feet altitude. Their small contribution to the celebration of India's 75 years of independence has everyone cheering! Here's more.

The aerospace organization posted a video on their official social media handles of the great feat. The team managed to unfurl the national flag at a height of 30 km in space, as a mark of 'respect and tribute' to freedom fighters. SKI managed to transport the flag to space with the help of a special Nano Satellite Launch Vehicle (NSLV) BalloonSAT.

Space Kidz Space Kidz also worked on AzadiSAT

An organization that encourages young scientists in India to explore space, Space Kidz recently launched the AzadiSAT with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, the flight was unsuccessful due to a technical failure in the last stage of the launch. Space Kidz's 'balloon satellite' that launched the flag into space has earned them accolades from many influential leaders in India.

Astronaut Indian-American astronaut posts unique pictures from space

Additionally, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari posted a picture of the national flag at the International Space Station (ISS). National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut said that he was reminded of the Indian diaspora. The visually powerful images from Chari show the flags of India and USA perched atop the ISS with the Earth in the background.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

India@75 India celebrates 75 years of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the traditional August 15 address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. During his address, PM Modi introduced Panch Pran to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047. The five pledges are having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties.