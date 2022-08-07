India

ISRO rocket carrying 'AzaadiSAT' satellite loses data in final phase

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 07, 2022

The rocket is carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and AzaadiSAT, a satellite made by students to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day.

A new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket ran into trouble after witnessing data loss in the final phase of its maiden flight on Sunday. The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D1 is carrying two satellites on board and took off from Sriharikota. The rocket is carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and AzaadiSAT, a satellite made by students to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day.

Details 'Data loss at terminal stage'

ISRO officials informed after the Sunday-morning launch that the SSLV-D1/EOS 02 suffered "data loss" in the final stage even though all three states "performed and separated." The space agency is currently in the process of analyzing data to understand if the 120-tonne satellite was able to inject two satellites into a stable orbit. The launch cannot be declared successful until this becomes clear.

Quote What did ISRO say?

"SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analyzing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit," said ISRO chairman S Somanath, according to PTI. The SSLV-D1 was carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and students satellite AzaadiSAT, weighing 145kg and 8kg respectively.

Twitter Post Watch: ISRO launches SSLV-D1 at Sriharikota

#WATCH ISRO launches SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota



(Source: ISRO)

Satellite More details about the launch

It took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9.18 am after a 17.5-hour countdown, but soon experienced a slight deviation from the mapped trajectory. The earth observation satellite was sent with an intention to garner a larger pie in the small launch market vehicles. Built by 750 schoolgirls, the AzaadiSAT comprises 75 payloads to mark India's 75th year of independence.

Twitter Post Girls behind AzaadiSAT attend launch

Three groups from our school participated in this project. We worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of AzaadiSAT satellite: Shreya, St. Francis Girls High School, at Sriharikota

Shreya, St. Francis Girls High School, at Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/bR0eVyvLLH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022