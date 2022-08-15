India

MP: Villagers returns home after alternate channel prevents dam collapse

MP: Villagers returns home after alternate channel prevents dam collapse

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 15, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

The breach in the dam was reported on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Following a warning of a dam collapse, villagers in Madhya Pradesh (MP) were relocated to shelter camps. On Sunday, the water was released through a channel, allowing the villagers to return to their homes. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister (CM) of MP, applauded officials and workers, who prevented the disaster after a breach was reported in an under construction dam in Dhar's Dhanmod.

Statement Official statement over the development

The CM of Madhya Pradesh has reportedly announced a reward of two lakh rupees for the earth-moving machine operators who excavated a channel for the dam reservoir's water release. "Crisis is over for all 18 villages now. Successful handling of the situation arising out of leakage in Karam Dam is an excellent example of splendid disaster management," CM Chauhan reportedly stated.

NDRF How was the dam saved?

In addition to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army personnel, engineering and hydrology experts were deployed to prevent the dam from collapsing under the pressure of 15 million cubic meters (MCM) of water, which roughly translates to 15 billion liters. The Karam dam breach was reported on Thursday, prompting an alert for 18 villages in the adjoining areas.

Details Details regarding the development

Consequently, a warning for flooding was also issued in the neighboring districts of Dhar and Khargone since they were in danger. The dam, measuring 590 m in width and 52 m in height, has been under construction for four years at a projected price of Rs. 304 crores. When completed, the dam will reportedly aid the irrigation of approximately 10,500 hectares of land in 52 villages.

Information Danger not over yet; heavy rains can still induce flooding

As per reports, the water level currently is gradually returning to normal in the reservoir. As of now, the threat has been mitigated to a large extent. However, if it rains heavily, the surrounding villages could be flooded.