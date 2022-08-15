India

Markets witness 'unprecedented' national flag demand, courtesy 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Markets witness 'unprecedented' national flag demand, courtesy 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 15, 2022, 10:53 am 3 min read

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, flag makers and traders are witnessing a surge in orders and sales of the national flag this year.

The Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to commemorate the country's 75th anniversary of independence has helped propel the demand for the tricolor, with flag makers and traders reporting an increase in orders and purchases of the national flag. The decision by the central government to allow corporations to use CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for the initiative was also reportedly applauded by flag manufacturers.

Context Why does this story matter?

The government of India launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 13 with the goal of instilling patriotism in the hearts and souls of Indian citizens.

It was launched under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to motivate individuals to hoist the Tiranga at home to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India.

This campaign will conclude on August 15th.

Statement Statement over the development

"There has been unprecedented demand for the national flag this year. I haven't seen such a demand in the last 16 years of my business," Dalvir Singh Nagi, the co-founder of the Mumbai-based The Flag Company, reportedly stated. "We've already supplied 10 lakh pieces of the national flag and sales were bolstered by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign," he added.

Quote 'Demand for the national flag this time has soared manifold'

Nagi isn't alone. Another flag maker in the Howrah district of West Bengal, Raju Halder, reported that his manufacturing unit's 20 employees are busy delivering orders. "As compared to orders delivered last year, demand for the national flag this time has soared manifold, and laborers are working day and night to meet the demand," he reportedly stated.

Fact What is the purpose of the campaign?

The program aims to inspire Indians to fly the national flag. The purpose of the program is to foster a more personal relationship with the national flag as opposed to a formal or institutional one. The government also recently clarified that there is no constraint on when to display the flag; a citizen, private organization, or educational institute can do so at any time.

Context Merchants hopeful after two years of COVID-19-related business slump

Ajit Saha, a flag merchant in Kolkata's Burrabazar, one of the country's largest wholesale markets, stated that demand for certain kinds of flags and accessories exceeds supply this year. "After a slump in the business for the last two years due to COVID-19, this year ushers in hope for us. It is like a boon for us," he reportedly stated.

Details Details regarding the development

In order to make purchasing easier, the Indian postal service is also selling the national flag online, and it has reportedly "received a very good response." Officials from a number of corporations and public-sector organizations stated that they have made special efforts to commemorate and publicize the campaign. The national flag "is an identity of India's duty-bound citizens," PM Narendra Modi stated on Thursday.