Delhi: Woman dies after car hits scooter, drags for kilometers

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 02, 2023, 01:04 pm 3 min read

A woman on a scooter was killed when a car allegedly occupied by five drunk men hit her vehicle and dragged her body stuck in the wheels for 4 km in Delhi

A car allegedly being driven by drunk men hit a 23-year-old woman riding a scooter and dragged her body entangled in the wheels for four kilometers, killing her in Northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala in the wee hours of Sunday. The police arrested the five occupants of the car, all residents of Sultanpuri. The accused claimed they didn't realize the woman was stuck in the wheels.

Victim survived by mother, four sisters, two brothers

The woman, identified as Anjali, a resident of Delhi's Aman Vihar, reportedly worked as a part-time helper at weddings and other functions. She was returning from one such event when the road accident took place early on Sunday. She was reportedly dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. She is reportedly survived by her mother, four sisters, and two brothers, aged nine and 13.

Police received a call at 3:24 am about the car

The Kanjhawala Police received a call at around 3:24 am informing them of a gray Baleno car headed toward Qutubgarh with a dead body hanging from it on the rear end. The caller told them the car's registration number, which was conveyed to the personnel deployed at the checkpoints, who were instructed to stop the car and check it.

Another call informed about the body lying on road

The Kanjhawala Police received another call at around 4 am informing them that a woman's naked body was found lying on the road. Police and forensic officials reached the spot, and the body was sent to SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sultanpuri Police Station also noticed a damaged scooter during his night patrol at around 3:53 am.

DCW took cognizance of the matter

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance of the matter, issuing a summons to the Delhi Police. It asked the Delhi Police to furnish a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, and a copy of the postmortem report. It asked if the police were investigating the possibility of sexual assault and questioned why the car wasn't stopped when it traveled several kilometers.

Here's the DCW summons issued to the police

Accused couldn't hear her screams because of loud stereo music

The victim reportedly got stuck between two wheels on the passenger's side. Being dragged for such a distance, her clothes were torn and her body was lacerated, revealing bones. The arrested accused were identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27). Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleged Mittal is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

AAP alleges collusion between, BJP, L-G, and Delhi Police