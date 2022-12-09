Politics

Rajya Sabha: Uniform Civil Code Bill faces resistance from Opposition

Rajya Sabha: Uniform Civil Code Bill faces resistance from Opposition

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 09, 2022, 07:03 pm 3 min read

The Bill mentioned above aims to do away with personal laws that are religion-based

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirodi Lal Meena tabled The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill 2020 on Friday in the Rajya Sabha as a Private Member Bill, chaos broke out in the Upper House with protests from the opposition parties. The Bill aims to do away with personal laws that are religion-based. Three motions were placed by the Opposition against the Bill.

Why does this story matter?

The Uniform Civil Code, also known as UCC, can be defined as a law that is the same across the nation.

Currently, every religion in the country has rules that it follows regarding topics like divorce, marriage, adoption, and succession.

People of all religions must follow the same rules regarding these topics if the UCC is enforced.

Piyush Goyal defends UCC Bill

As the BJP MLA introduced the Bill, opposition leaders requested to withdraw it and asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar not to accept the legislation as it would obliterate India's secular fabric. Union minister Piyush Goyal defended the UCC Bill's introduction and said, "it is the legitimate right of a member to raise an issue which is under the directive principles of the constitution."

Criticizing the bill at introduction stage is uncalled for: Goyal

"Am pained to see the comments made by members quoting (BR) Ambedkar. Let this subject be debated in the House," Goyal stated. "My colleague Prakash Javadekar will elaborate on this later, but at this stage, to cast aspersions on the government, to try to criticize the bill at introduction stage is uncalled for, I would like that the bill be introduced," he added.

Bill introduced after voting

The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill 2020 was ultimately tabled after its introduction was put for voting in the Rajya Sabha and received 63 votes in favor of it. However, many Opposition members from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress were not present in the Upper House during voting and discussion.

Opposition leaders against UCC

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav opposed the Bill and said it opposes the provisions of the Constitution. CPI(M)'s John Brittas, while referring to a report from Law Commission, said that the UCC is neither desirable nor necessary. Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva stated that the very idea of the Uniform Civil Code is against secularism.

This will lead to disillusionment: Ram Gopal Yadav

"Muslims marry first cousins, is it possible in Hindus? Will you apply the code from this side or the other end? This will lead to disillusionment among the people," Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav said on the Bill.