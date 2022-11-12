India

Nadda mocks Congress, AAP; Says no 3-way contest in Himachal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 12, 2022, 03:50 pm 3 min read

While Himachal Pradesh is voting on Saturday to decide the course of next government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda stated that there was no three-way battle in the state polls. "There's nothing like a three-cornered contest in Himachal. Parties like AAP contested several polls, including UP and Goa. They are contesting polls for 67 seats but can win none," Nadda said.

Quote Jai Ram Thakur will become Himachal CM: Nadda

Nadda, while assuring that Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief minister if the BJP wins, added that the party's focus remains women's empowerment, developing infrastructure and employment for youths in the state. The single-phase polling for the assembly elections kicked off on Saturday after campaigning came to a close on Thursday evening, with all parties making comprehensive efforts to woo the voters.

Detials Nadda casts vote in Vijaypur

Nadda, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur's Vijaypur, said that he feels that the people of Himachal have great "zeal". "With the kind of atmosphere I'm seeing since morning, I think people have zeal and that zeal is over something right. I request people to cast vote in large numbers," the BJP chief said.

Twitter Post Nadda after casting his vote

BJP chief JP Nadda his wife Mallika Nadda cast their votes at a polling station in Vijaypur, Bilaspur



He says, "With the kind of atmosphere I'm seeing since morning, I think people have zeal and that zeal is over something right. I request people to cast vote in large numbers"

Power repeat Anurag Thakur lauds Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt

After Nadda's comments, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told India Today that the BJP did good work under CM Thakur's leadership in the past five years in the state. He also pointed out that the saffron brigade gained power in Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa yet again. The same will happen in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as well.

Survey Who are the predicted frontrunners in Himachal polls?

According to the ABP News CVoter Survey, the BJP is set to win between 31 to 46 seats. Meanwhile, the survey also projected Congress to bag 29 to 37 seats in Himachal, with the AAP winning max one seat. As per official data, the state recorded a total of 17.98% voter turnout till 11 am today.

Twitter Post Voters on their way to polling station amid snow

Himachal Pradesh | Voters on their way to polling station Chasak Bhatori in Pangi tehsil of Chamba district

Information Looking back at 2017 Himachal elections!

During the 2017 polls, the BJP bagged 44 out of 68 seats in the state, with the Congress winning 21 seats. Besides these two big national parties, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also hopes to cement its foothold in the Himalayan state.

BJP's manifesto BJP promises to bring in UCC

On November 6, Nadda announced that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Himachal if the saffron brigade is voted back to power. The Uniform Civil Code refers to a rule that is identical across the country. Every religion in India currently has its own laws it follows regarding matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, and succession.