Tamil Nadu: 27 districts shut schools as heavy rains continue

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 12, 2022, 02:25 pm 3 min read

IMD on Friday afternoon said that there will be enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India till November 13

At least 27 districts in Tamil Nadu have announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday as heavy rains continue to lash the state. The incessant downpour since Thursday has resulted in waterlogging at different places. "Caused by the influence of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the inclement weather may persist till Sunday," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Details These districts announced closure of schools

Amid heavy rains, schools and colleges have been closed in the capital city Chennai, besides Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram, among others. Sivaganga, Ranipet, Dindigul, and Theni also declared holiday. Following the forecast that predicts "light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning," educational institutions in Nilgiri, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, and Kanyakumari among others have been closed on Saturday.

Weather Downpour in state enters the third day

The rains started on Thursday in parts of the state and intensified since Friday resulting in waterlogging and disruption of vehicular traffic following which the holiday was announced. As per the weather department, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur witnessed rainfall ranging from 7cm and 11 cm while other regions received moderate rainfall on Friday.

Twitter Post Rainfall (in millimeters) state received on Friday

Observatories:

KARAIKAL KARAIKAL 49.0

CUDDALORE CUDDALORE 46.0

KARUR PARAMATHI KARUR 43.0

ARIYALUR ARIYALUR 42.0

PARANGIPETTAI CUDDALORE 37.0

ERODE ERODE 33.0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2022

Forecast Southern peninsular to witness enhanced rains till Sunday

IMD on Friday afternoon said that there will be enhanced rainfall activity over south peninsular India till November 13. In earlier tweets, IMD had informed, "The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours."

Advisory Fishermen asked not to venture out into certain areas

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into "Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area till November 12." They have been advised to restrict movement "over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area on November 13 and 14."

Prediction Fresh western disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region (WHR)

Meanwhile, IMD said, "Under the influence of disturbance in the Bay of Bengal, isolated to scattered light rainfall, snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on November 13 and 14." "Isolated light rainfall and snowfall may occur in Uttarakhand," IMD said and added, "Fresh low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal from November 16."