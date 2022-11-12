Politics

Himachal Pradesh votes today to decide fate of 412 candidates

Nov 12, 2022, 08:11 am

The ECI has set up 7,881 polling booths across the state and a maximum limit of 1,500 voters has been set per booth

Single-phase polling for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections kicked-off on Saturday. The campaigning came to a close on Thursday evening with all political parties making extensive efforts to woo voters. A total of 68 Assembly constituencies go to polls in the state, where over 53 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates. The voting will be conducted from till 5:30 pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

Speculations of a close contest between the BJP and the Congress attributed to factionalism fell flat when 26 leaders of the latter joined the BJP. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats, while Congress won 21 seats. Apart from the two parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to cement its foothold in the Himalayan state.

Contest BSP, Left, regional parties also in the fray

The BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting on all 68 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is fighting on 53 seats followed by Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) on 29 seats. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will battle on 11 seats, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) on one seat. The votes will be counted on December 8.

Campaign Star-studded campaigners made poll pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national secretary JP Nadda led the poll campaign for the BJP while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helmed the campaign for the Congress, as Rahul Gandhi is busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the AAP.

Vote share How did parties fare in the last election?

In the 2017 elections, the Congress was incumbent but the BJP drubbed it by garnering 49% of the votes, while the formed bagged 42% votes. The grand old party witnessed a 1% drop in its vote share as compared to the 2012 state elections, while the BJP recorded a more than 10% jump — a majority of which came from independent candidates.

Predictions What did opinion polls say?

As per the ABP News CVoter Survey from Wednesday, the BJP could win anywhere between 31 to 46 seats, while the Congress is looking at winning between 29 to 37 seats. The AAP is predicted to win either zero or one seat. Incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has emerged as the most favored choice for the next CM in opinion polls.

Twitter Post Election officials traversed through difficult terrains

Twitter Post The Himalayan state has many far-fetched villages

From highest polling station to travelling by chopper and by boat, Himachal has it all! Here is the polling party on way by boat to polling station Sath Kuthera in Fatehpur AC, situated on an island in Pong Dam. @mangarg2002 @ECISVEEP @airnewsalerts @DDNewsHimachal @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/CSNhrL4oV0 — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 10, 2022