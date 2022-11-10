Politics

Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri seat after Mulayam's death

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 10, 2022, 08:20 pm 2 min read

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced that Dimple Yadav, daughter-in-law of deceased parliamentarian Mulayam Singh Yadav, will contest the upcoming bypoll from the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh (UP). SP founder Mulayam was a parliamentarian from the constituency from 2019 till he died on October 10, which necessitated the election. The election will take place on December 5.

Political Career Dimple's political journey

Dimple made a debut in politics in 2009 but lost the Ferozabad Lok Sabha bypoll. Her husband and SP's chief Akhilesh Yadav had necessitated election after keeping Kannauj after winning both seats. In 2012, Akhilesh caused another bypoll, this time in Kannauj, when he became the member of legislative council after becoming chief minister. Dimple won the parliamentary election unopposed from Kannauj.

Reaction Cannot come out of dynastic politics: BJP

BJP while reacting to the candidature of Dimple said, "What else could you expect from the SP, which only gives preference to its family? SP cannot come out of dynastic politics." Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "People would vote for BJP this time, seeing good work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

SP bastion Looking back at the past Parliament elections in Mainpuri

The SP has successfully contested several elections from the constituency. Mulayam was first time elected as a member of parliament from the seat in 1996. He successfully contested 2004, 2009 and 2019 elections. In the last election, Mulayam got 5,24,926 votes against his rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prem Singh Shakya, who got 4,30,537 votes.

Prospects Three among five assemblies in SP's pocket

Manipuri parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly constituencies - Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal, and Jaswantnagar. The last three among the five have elected SP candidates in the previous assembly election in which BJP got 255 seats to form the government, while SP won 111 seats. SP is holding the seat since 1996 when Mulayam defeated BJP's Updesh Singh Chauhan with 51,958 votes.

Decision What BJP, Congress and other parties have to offer

Since the election is nearing, the SP's main rival BJP is yet to decide on a candidate. Congress is yet to decide whether they will contest or not but spokesperson Ashok Singh reacted to Dimple's candidature, "It was SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's seat and we welcome their decision." Similarly, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too is yet to decide on a candidate.