Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini to donate kidney to her father

Lalu Yadav's youngest daughter Rohini Acharya, a doctor, lives in Singapore

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav (74), who has been suffering from multiple illnesses for quite some time, is set to receive a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya. Acharya is a trained doctor and is based in Singapore, where Yadav had gone last month for the treatment of kidney-related issues and was advised a transplant.

Acharya confirmed the reports of her donating her kidney to Yadav saying that she was proud to do so. In a tweet shared last month, Acharya said the country needed Yadav to fight tyranny. Yadav is currently in Delhi, out on bail in the fodder scam case. He was hospitalized many times in Delhi and Ranchi. Acharya is Yadav and Rabri Devi's youngest daughter.

Acharya married Samaresh Singh, a US-based software engineer, in 2002. Although she lives in Singapore, she actively comments on Indian politics, especially Bihar. Singh is the son of Rao Ranvijay Singh, a Mumbai-based Income Tax official. Her wedding had garnered the limelight as Yadav's brother-in-law Subhash Yadav had allegedly picked up 50 new cars from showrooms by force to ferry the wedding guests.

Yadav was found guilty in four other fodder scam-related cases earlier. He was convicted in the first such case related to the Chaibasa Treasury in 2013 and in the second Deoghar Treasury case in 2017. Later, in January 2018, he was found guilty in another Chaibasa Treasury case. In the fourth case, concerning Dumka Treasury, Yadav was convicted in March 2018.

In April, Yadav was granted bail in the Rs. 139.35 crore Doranda Treasury misappropriation case related to the fodder scam. He was sentenced to 14 years in jail. He was given bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues. He had to deposit Rs. 1 lakh surety amount and Rs. 10 lakh as a fine for the same.