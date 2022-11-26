Politics

Gujarat polls: BJP promises 20L jobs, UCC implementation in manifesto

Gujarat polls: BJP promises 20L jobs, UCC implementation in manifesto

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 26, 2022, 06:10 pm 3 min read

The BJP announced a set of new promises, including jobs under the Sankalp Patra scheme for 20 lakh unemployed youth in the next five years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday officially released its "Sankalp Patra" (manifesto) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar just days ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. BJP National President JP Nadda, state party chief CR Patil, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially presented the saffron party's manifesto, in which it made various promises, to the public.

Why does this story matter?

People in Gujarat are set to vote to elect representatives for 182 Assembly seats next month.

Polling will be held in two phases: December 1 and 5. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be on December 8.

In the previous 2017 Gujarat polls, the saffron brigade's total tally decreased to two figures—99 seats—while the share of the Congress party climbed up to 77 seats.

Jobs for 20 lakh unemployed youth in Gujarat

The BJP made a number of new promises in the manifesto, including jobs under the "Sankalp Patra" scheme for 20 lakh unemployed youth in the next five years. Other promises include the Schools of Excellence (SoE) project, making Gujarat a $1 trillion economy, doubling the Ayushman Bharat scheme yearly cap to Rs. 10L/family from Rs. 5L/family, and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Twitter: BJP launches its Gujarat poll manifesto

What is Gujarat Olympics Mission?

The BJP's manifesto promises to convert 20,000 government schools into "schools of excellence" in the next five years with an allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore. It also pledged to launch the Gujarat Olympics Mission and create top-class sports facilities to host the 2036 Olympic Games. "We will provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG," JP Nadda said on Saturday.

We only promise which we can fulfill: Patel

After announcing numerous guarantees to the people of Gujarat, Patel said, "We (BJP) have received a lot of love from people here in the past two decades. "These are not hollow promises but our commitment toward the development roadmap set by PM Modi. We only promise which we can fulfill." "We will also make a law pertaining to damages to public property," Nadda stated.

BJP's Gujarat dominance on the line

The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for over 27 years and has a big challenge on its hands this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress pushing for power. For the 2022 polls, too, it has announced Patel as its CM candidate. PM Narendra Modi, who was the Gujarat CM between 2002-2014, also became popular for his development model of the state.

Know about Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

The Uniform Civil Code can be described as a law that's the same for all communities or religions across the country. Every religion in India currently has specific rules it abides by in matters like marriage, adoption, divorce, succession, etc. But people of all religions would be required to abide by this law in such matters once the implementation of the UCC is done.