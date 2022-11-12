Politics

Himachal Pradesh records nearly 66% voter turnout as polling concludes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 12, 2022, 09:50 pm 3 min read

The BJP and Congress was in direct fight in these elections

The fate of 412 candidates, including several renowned politicians, has been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The state, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were engaged in a direct poll fight, had a voter turnout of 66% till 5:00 pm on Saturday, PTI reported. The votes will now be counted on December 8.

Context Why does this story matter?

Speculations of a close contest between the BJP and the Congress attributed to factionalism fell flat when 26 leaders of the latter joined the BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 44 out of 68 seats, while Congress won 21 seats.

Apart from the two parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to cement its foothold in the Himalayan state.

Details Highest voting percentage in Sirmour, Mandi districts

According to reports voting rose progressively after barely 5% of voting was reported in the first hour. Almost 65.92% of votes were cast till 5:00 pm, with the Lahaul-Spiti district having the highest turnout (62.75%), followed by Sirmour (60.38%) and Mandi (58.9%)—the chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district, TOI reported. Chamba had the lowest turnout (46%), it said.

Details Special arrangement for polling in high altitudes

Per reports, over 65 polling stations were set up in the state at elevations above 10,000 feet and special consideration was given to the voters' convenience. Tashigang, the highest polling station in Lahaul-Spiti, has just 54 voters, whereas Kurched has 56. It has already begun to snow here. ECI has dispatched snow removal crews from the BRO and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Twitter Post Difficult terrains, determined staff

Information 24 women were in the fray

Nearly 55 lakh registered voters were eligible to vote in these elections 43,000 first-time voters. At the same time, there were 1,184 voters over the age of 100. This year, 412 candidates are running in Himachal, with only 24 of them being women.

Twitter Post Confident of winning 40-45 seats: Himachal Congress chief

Issues Important issues of the state

Himachal Pradesh's unemployment rate was 9.2% in September and 8.2% in October, both higher than the national average of 7.6%. It's the biggest issue in the state. Agneepath system, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the hardship of apple producers, and village roads and connectivity are the other major challenges. There is no road connection in 39% of Himachal's regions.

Twitter Post Elderly BJP supporter mocks Congress

Details Promises by parties

Congress pledged in its platform to hire five lakh youth, re-implement OPS, declare MSP for apples, and speed up road building. AAP has also pledged to hire six lakh young people, reduce OPS, and raise MSP on fruits. The BJP, on the other hand, has made pledges ranging from creating 8 lakh employment to enacting the Uniform Civil Code.

Outcome Results will be announced on December 8

The Himachal Pradesh election results will be announced on December 8. The BJP wishes to reclaim control in the state, while the Congress wishes to depose the BJP and install a new administration. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP received 44 seats, the Congress received 21, and the CPI(M) received one. Apart from these, two independent candidates also won.

Information How parties performed in last election

