Delhi Congress vice president's 'ghar wapsi' after joining AAP

Dec 10, 2022

Delhi Congress Vice President also apologized for the move of joining AAP

The vice-president of Delhi Congress, Ali Mehdi on Saturday returned to the party hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Mehdi also apologized in a late-night video posted on Twitter. Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon, two other others Congress councilors, also returned to the party. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) took a big U-turn over the election of the Delhi Mayor.

Mehdi apologizes with folded hands

Mehdi apologizes with folded hands in the video, which was released around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday. While retreating his devotion to Congress, he apologized and said he made a "huge mistake". "My father has been in the Congress for 40 years," he further said. Mehdi had asked other defectors of the party also to upload similar videos.

Will remain Congress activists: Mehdi

In another video, Mehdi stated that the victorious councilors Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, Sabila Begum from Mustafabad, and Congress Block president Aleem Ansari will remain Congress activists and work with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He is seen with three other persons, one of whom claims they were approached by AAP to join it.

'Were approached by AAP to join it'

Brijpuri से councilor Naziya khatoon, Mustafabad से councilor Sabila Begum aur 300 वोट से हारा हमारा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अलीम अंसारी मेरे साथ कॉंग्रेस के राहुल जी प्रियंका जी के कार्यकर्ता थे ,है और रहेंगे..... Rahul Gandhi zindabad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KiwMb5p07X — Ali Mehdi🇮🇳 (@alimehdi_inc) December 9, 2022

Mayor will be from AAP: BJPs U-turn

Meanwhile, after their defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, BJP on Saturday took a big U-turn over the election of the next Delhi Mayor saying the post will be from AAP. "BJP will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD," Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta told NDTV, adding that his party will act as "a watchdog".

The earlier stance of BJP over the coveted post

Previously, the BJP had indicated that the Mayor's election was still open, citing the example of Chandigarh, where its competitor was the largest party and has a BJP mayor. "Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.