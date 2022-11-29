Politics

Congress chief Kharge compares Modi with Raavan, BJP hits back

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 29, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

BJP involved many top leaders, union minister and Prime Minister for the campaigning in Gujarat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading every election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kharge compared PM Modi to 'Raavan' having many heads during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. Soon after his comments, BJP reacted sharply saying the words are insulting to Gujarat and its son.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP and the Congress are preparing to square off in the Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Gujarat may witness a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and Congress.

While Congress is working hard to gain in the elections, the AAP has been actively banking on the anti-incumbency factor.

What exactly did Kharge say?

"We see your (Modi's) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere...Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?," Kharge questioned. "I've been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections)," Kharge said. "Is Modi going to come and work at the municipality?" he asked.

Watch: Congress chief's speech on PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge ji got no chill…



— Chikku (@imChikku_) November 29, 2022

BJP spokesperson hits back

The Congress party, according to BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, disrespected the prime minister. "Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Ravan"," he tweeted. "From 'Maut ka Saudagar' to 'Ravan', Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son," Malviya added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too reacted

: Goa CM in Gujarat today pic.twitter.com/8P90zhC4i9 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 29, 2022

'Carpet bombing' campaigning by BJP

BJP conducted a marathon poll campaign dubbed as 'carpet bombing' involving top leaders, union ministers, and PM Modi. The ruling party conducted rallies and public meetings addressed by national-level leaders in 82 of the 89 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on December 1.