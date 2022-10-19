Politics

Congress president polls: Counting begins as team Tharoor alleges irregularities

Over 9,500 votes were cast across the country for the party's internal election on Monday

The Congress is likely to get its new president on Wednesday as the counting of votes began at 10 am at the party headquarters in Delhi. Veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favorite in this race against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. As the counting commenced, Tharoor's election agent Salman Soz alleged irregularities in the election process.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is Congress's sixth presidential election since independence. The 137-year-old party will now see a non-Gandhi leader at its helm in 24 years.

Sonia Gandhi was persuaded to return as interim president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi quit the post following electoral defeats.

The grand old party, nevertheless, faced a string of losses in state elections leading to calls for reforming party functioning.

Starting from the grassroots-level more than 50 years ago, Kharge has worked his way to the top brass of the party and is considered a Gandhi loyalist — which has given way to speculations about him being remote-controlled. Although Tharoor in unison with Kharge has reiterated that the Gandhis are neutral regarding both candidates, he has nevertheless mentioned preferential treatment from other party leaders.

Rivalry Status quo vs reform

Tharoor has projected himself as a "young" face for the post while calling for an organizational overhaul and has termed Kharge as the reinforcer of the status quo. He even offered to publicly debate Kharge. While Kharge (80) earlier said he didn't want to be compared to Tharoor, many Congress stalwarts have backed him owing to his vast and varied experience.

Details Will seek guidance from Gandhis: Kharge

Kharge has trashed speculations of being the "official" candidate, saying the perception of a proxy party chief endorsed by the Gandhis was perpetuated by the media. He added that he might not consult the Gandhis on every decision but had no qualms about seeking their "guidance" and suggestions as they have experience in leading the party, and he believed in a collective approach.

Gehlot Gehlot's bid and Rajasthan debacle

The party saw many ups and downs during the nomination phase of the election. Considered a favorite earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tried to pitch his name for the top post. Sachin Pilot emerged as the CM face to replace Gehlot, but his loyalists raised hell forcing him to pull out of the contest following a political crisis within the state.

Information Diggy withdrew nomination for Kharge

Digvijaya Singh decided to run for the elections but later retracted as Kharge's name was floated. He said he opted out to make way for his "senior." KN Tripathi had also filed his nomination but it was rejected as it was reportedly incomplete.