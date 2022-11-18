BJP begins campaigning for Gujarat polls, AAP for MCD elections
With less than a fortnight remaining for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to begin its marathon poll campaign dubbed as carpet bombing on Friday. The ruling party will conduct rallies and public meetings, which will be addressed by 15 national-level leaders in 82 of the 89 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on December 1.
- The Gujarat elections will be conducted in two phases: on December 1 and December 5.
- Gujarat could see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.
- The AAP has campaigned aggressively for the elections, although it has suffered setbacks.
- The BJP and AAP are also set to clash in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled on December 4.
The BJP's national leaders will address gatherings for 46 Assembly seats in Gujarat, while 14 state-level leaders will cover the remaining 36 constituencies. The national leaders include BJP National President JP Nadda and six Union ministers—Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, VK Singh, and Bharati Pawar. The BJP has ruled Gujarat since 1995 and is eyeing a seventh consecutive win.
For the total 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has released a list of 160 candidates, reportedly dropping 38 sitting MLAs, including five ministers and the Assembly speaker, following which it is facing a mutiny. After being denied tickets by the BJP, six leaders—including a sitting MLA and four former legislators—rebelled against the party and even filed their nomination as independents.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to campaign for the upcoming Gujarat polls from November 20, when he will hold three rallies in the Saurashtra region. Overall, he is likely to hold around 25-30 rallies across Gujarat as part of the BJP's campaign.
On the other hand, the AAP, which has also been campaigning for the Gujarat elections, kicked off its campaign for polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday. The AAP has promised cow shelters and campaigns for the adoption of street dogs and the rehabilitation of monkeys. AAP candidates marched in Delhi's 250 wards, and party offices were inaugurated in all wards.
The first phase of MCD poll campaigning started on Thursday and will continue till Tuesday; the second phase will start on Wednesday. The AAP's star campaigners and all 250 candidates are conducting public meetings named Jan Samvad at the booth level. The main talking point of their campaign is the garbage mismanagement by MCD, which has been ruled by the BJP for 15 years.
Looking at a fourth-consecutive term in the MCD, the BJP will begin its campaign with 60 star campaigners, including Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union ministers. The BJP will hold roadshows in Delhi's all 14 districts on Sunday, with each roadshow being 1.5-kilometer-long, said party leaders. It also released a "charge sheet" against the AAP for unfulfilled promises.