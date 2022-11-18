Politics

BJP begins campaigning for Gujarat polls, AAP for MCD elections

BJP begins campaigning for Gujarat polls, AAP for MCD elections

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 18, 2022, 01:46 pm 3 min read

The AAP is focused on stopping BJP's juggernaut run of seventh-consecutive win in Gujarat and fourth-consecutive in MCD

With less than a fortnight remaining for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to begin its marathon poll campaign dubbed as carpet bombing on Friday. The ruling party will conduct rallies and public meetings, which will be addressed by 15 national-level leaders in 82 of the 89 constituencies going to polls in the first phase on December 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gujarat elections will be conducted in two phases: on December 1 and December 5.

Gujarat could see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.

The AAP has campaigned aggressively for the elections, although it has suffered setbacks.

The BJP and AAP are also set to clash in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled on December 4.

Information BJP eyeing 7th consecutive win

The BJP's national leaders will address gatherings for 46 Assembly seats in Gujarat, while 14 state-level leaders will cover the remaining 36 constituencies. The national leaders include BJP National President JP Nadda and six Union ministers—Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, VK Singh, and Bharati Pawar. The BJP has ruled Gujarat since 1995 and is eyeing a seventh consecutive win.

Details BJP's six rebel leaders file independent nominations

For the total 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has released a list of 160 candidates, reportedly dropping 38 sitting MLAs, including five ministers and the Assembly speaker, following which it is facing a mutiny. After being denied tickets by the BJP, six leaders—including a sitting MLA and four former legislators—rebelled against the party and even filed their nomination as independents.

Information PM Modi to hold 25-30 rallies across Gujarat

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to campaign for the upcoming Gujarat polls from November 20, when he will hold three rallies in the Saurashtra region. Overall, he is likely to hold around 25-30 rallies across Gujarat as part of the BJP's campaign.

MCD AAP launches campaigns in all 250 wards

On the other hand, the AAP, which has also been campaigning for the Gujarat elections, kicked off its campaign for polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday. The AAP has promised cow shelters and campaigns for the adoption of street dogs and the rehabilitation of monkeys. AAP candidates marched in Delhi's 250 wards, and party offices were inaugurated in all wards.

Campaign MCD's garbage mismanagement AAP's main talking point

The first phase of MCD poll campaigning started on Thursday and will continue till Tuesday; the second phase will start on Wednesday. The AAP's star campaigners and all 250 candidates are conducting public meetings named Jan Samvad at the booth level. The main talking point of their campaign is the garbage mismanagement by MCD, which has been ruled by the BJP for 15 years.

BJP's MCD campaign BJP looking at 4th consecutive term in MCD

Looking at a fourth-consecutive term in the MCD, the BJP will begin its campaign with 60 star campaigners, including Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union ministers. The BJP will hold roadshows in Delhi's all 14 districts on Sunday, with each roadshow being 1.5-kilometer-long, said party leaders. It also released a "charge sheet" against the AAP for unfulfilled promises.