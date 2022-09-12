India

Monsoon mayhem: Rains batter Odisha, Gujarat; orange alert for Pune

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 12, 2022, 03:45 pm 3 min read

A very low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over Odisha and Chhattisgarh and is expected to move northwest and lose strength.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert over Pune which witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday causing waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and power cuts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the ghat regions of Pune over the next two days. Heavy rainfall coupled with lightning and thunderstorms was likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and east and west Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday.

Depression Low-pressure system likely to weaken in next 24 hours

A very low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Sunday and is presently hovering over adjoining areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It is likely to move west-northwest heading towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours. The system could result in heavy rains lashing coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Loss Officials directed to assess damage to property, crops

At least seven people were killed and four injured by lightning strikes in Udaipur and Jhalawar districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday. Incessant rains partially damaged houses in Patrapur block of Odisha after which the affected people were accommodated in a local school building. Villagers in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir were accommodated in tents after heavy rains damaged their houses.

Twitter Post No official took notice of our plight: Affected villagers

Udhampur, JK | Our houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall and we are living in tents in a jungle amid the danger of wild animals. Nobody has taken cognizance of our situation, say the affected villagers (11.09) pic.twitter.com/6QxAkxEVfb — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Maharashtra Pune witnessed horrid scenes of deluge

The IMD rain gauge in Shivaji Nagar of Pune recorded 16 mm of rain within an hour while Bibdewadi recorded 83 mm of rain in a couple of hours. The areas of Flame Campus and Oxford Golf Course experienced flash floods. There was a possibility of intense rain spells at isolated places in Amravati, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha.

Odisha Elderly washed away by river, body yet to be traced

Torrential rains have raised worries of floods in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The water in Bhanjanagar, Saroda Daha, Bagua, and Godahada reservoirs reached its maximum level, following which the floodgates had to be opened. Rivers are reportedly in spate since, especially the Bahuda river which swept away a 75-year-old woman in Chikiti block of Ganjam. Her body is yet to be found.

Gujarat Red alert announced for Tuesday

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for Gujarat till Friday as the southwest monsoon is expected to become active in the next week. A red alert was sounded for Gujarat warning of extremely heavy rainfall over isolated parts on Tuesday. Many parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday and Rajkot and Morbi districts could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Kerala Yellow alert for 9 districts of Kerala

A yellow alert has been announced for nine districts of Kerala as the IMD said widespread showers were to continue due to extremely low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The alert was sounded for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. The hilly areas of the state were to be monitored as they received heavy rainfall the last few days.