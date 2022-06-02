India

24-year-old Kshama Bindu to marry herself in India's first 'sologamy'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 02, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Bindu is also planning to go for two-week honeymoon after the wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/@kshamachy).

A woman from Gujarat's Vadodara is set to marry herself out of "self-love" and "self-acceptance," reported TOI. Kshama Bindu, 24, is probably the first Indian to go for "sologamy" (marrying oneself). She is going to get married on June 11 as per Hindu rituals, including taking "saat phere" (seven circles). Bindu revealed she didn't want to be someone's bride and would rather marry herself.

Details Self-marriage is trending globally

The concept of "self-marriage" appears to be a new relationship trend with several people around the world marrying themselves. Bindu's "self-marriage" is likely the first of its sort in India. She told TOI she tried to find out if any other Indian women got married to themselves—but couldn't discover any. "Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country."

Information Bindu going on honeymoon too

Self-marriage, according to Bindu, is a promise to be there for yourself and have unconditional love for yourself. She also described it as "an act of self-acceptance." "People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding," she asserted. Bindu has reportedly penned five vows for her upcoming temple wedding. She will also go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa later.

Information What inspired her to go for sologamy?

Using the "Black Lives Matter" movement as an inspiration, Bindu—a private firm employee—stated she intended to highlight that "women matter" through her act of self-marriage. Moreover, she said her parents have approved of her choice to marry herself at a temple in Vadodara's Gotri.

About What is sologamy?

Sologamy, which is also known as autogamy, is a practice in which people marry themselves. Supporters of this practice claim that it boosts self-esteem and leads to a better existence. Self-marriage is an alternate term, although it may also refer to a self-uniting marriage, which takes place without an officiant. Sologamy is on the rise globally, particularly among affluent women.