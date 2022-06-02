India

Post Moose Wala murder, Punjab government to reinstate VVIPs' security

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 02, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Punjab government notified the court that the security was reduced as personnel were needed for the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

Punjab government on Thursday decided to reinstate the security of over 420 VVIPs from June 7, after the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose security had been reduced. The government revealed this before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court is hearing a plea by former minister OP Soni, who is one of the 424 people whose security was reduced.

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn on Saturday.

The police had said that security was withdrawn because of an emergent law-and-order situation.

Moose Wala, who had contested the assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was reportedly facing death threats.

His killing has brought gang war in Punjab to the fore.

The government notified the court that the security personnel were needed for the Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6. Notably, the Operation refers to the military offensive of June 1984 to remove terrorists from Amritsar's Golden Temple. Since the killing of Moose Wala, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been condemned for decreasing his and 423 other people's protection.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala's family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that a central agency investigate his death, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who met with his father on Thursday. The killing of the singer-turned-politician has shaken the entire country, and the Bhagwant Mann government has been chastised for lowering his security a day before his murder.

The High Court dismissed a petition filed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the primary suspect in the case. Punjab police have started the process to bring Bishnoi on a production warrant to Punjab. In his plea, he expressed concern over being handed over to the Punjab Police in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case stating that he may be killed in a staged encounter.

On Wednesday, the state government reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Moose Wala's death. Unknown assassins shot and killed him in his ancestral Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The sad occurrence happened just one day after the Punjab government terminated 424 people's security, including him. Later, authorities assumed criminals were involved in the killing.

As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is interrogating the accused persons which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring gangster Bishnoi from Delhi to Punjab was initiated through the local court after his remand given to the Delhi police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack to generate more leads.