Ahead of ED questioning, Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 02, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Congress Party has been criticizing ED summon terming it politically motivated.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, she has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself. However, the party has clarified that as of now it won't affect her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8 for questioning in the National Herald matter.

Statement What did Congress spokesperson say?

According to Surjewala, Gandhi tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He said Gandhi had developed mild fever & some symptoms and had isolated herself. "She has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," the party General Secretary told ANI.

Details ED questioning scheduled on June 8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. While Sonia is required to be present on June 8, Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on Thursday. However, Rahul has asked for time to appear after June 5 as he is not in the country.

Case What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of a newspaper. They are accused of obtaining National Herald assets by purchasing the former publishers of the newspaper Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company Young India Ltd, in which they had an 86% share.

Reaction How did Congress react to summons?

"The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Herald has a history that goes back to independence days," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said. He had claimed that central agencies are targeting all opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Farooq Abdullah. About the complaint, Singhvi said all corporations enhance their balance sheets by converting loans into equity.