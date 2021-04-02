As cases of coronavirus continue to rise at an alarming rate in India, the authorities in several cities and states that are witnessing the surge have come up with fresh restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly virus. They include Pune in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, among others. Here are more details on this.

Pune 12-hour night curfew imposed in Pune

The authorities in Pune today ordered a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am starting tomorrow for a period of at least one week. All religious places, hotels, bars, shopping malls, and movie theaters will stay closed. Only home deliveries of food and other essential services will be allowed. The situation will be reviewed next Friday, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Information Restrictions imposed in Mumbai as well

In neighboring Mumbai too, the authorities have imposed various measures, including conducting random COVID-19 tests on people in public spaces like malls and bus stations. "We have been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

Chhattisgarh 22 of 27 districts in Chhattisgarh impose night curfews

In Chhattisgarh, 22 out of the total 27 districts, including capital Raipur, have imposed night curfews. All temporary as well as permanent shops will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 9 pm while dhabas, restaurants, and hotels can operate indoor dining facilities between 8 am and 10 pm. However, essential services like medicine stores have been exempted from these restrictions.

Punjab Punjab extends restrictions until April 10

The Punjab government had earlier this week ordered the extension of its existing COVID-19-related restrictions until April 10, while they were originally supposed to end on March 31. In the northern state, all educational institutes, except medical and nursing colleges, have been ordered to stay shut until April 10. Functions like weddings and funerals have been allowed with certain restrictions.

Delhi Delhi introduces random testing at airport

Meanwhile, passengers at the Delhi Airport - coming from states that are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases - will be randomly tested for COVID-19. Those who test positive will be quarantined for a period of 10 days, the government had said earlier this week. Random coronavirus tests will also reportedly be done at Delhi's railway stations and bus stations at a later stage.

Do you know? Gujarat extends night curfew in four cities by 15 days

Separately, the government in Gujarat has extended the night curfew restrictions in four major cities by another two weeks. Hence, the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot will continue until April 15.

Situation India reported over 81K COVID-19 cases yesterday