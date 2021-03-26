The 2021-22 edition of the Premier League will begin on August 14 and finish on May 22. The ongoing season was earlier condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league has revealed it will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August. Notably, 10 games will kick off simultaneously on May 22. Here's more.

Schedule What about the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons?

The preceding 2019-20 season was suspended on March 13, 2020, when the global coronavirus pandemic broke out. The Premier League 2019-20 campaign eventually resumed on June 17 and ended on July 26. Meanwhile, the 2020-21 season started on September 12 and is set to end on May 23.

City Man City in prime position to win the 2020-21 title

Manchester City look well settled to win the Premier League 2020-21 honors. City have a 14-point cushion over second-placed Manchester United. With just 10 games to go, City are in the running for a third league title under manager Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, the race for the top four is also intensifying with several teams in contention for the three places below the winners.

Information Discussions had taken place for an earlier start

Reportedly, discussions had taken place for an earlier start on August 7 for the upcoming season. However, clubs were against the idea due to the upcoming rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament - the final of which will take place on July 11.

Information Sheffield United, West Brom in a spot of bother