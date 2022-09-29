India

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs. 3,400 crore in Surat

Sep 29, 2022

The PM's visit to Gujarat comes ahead of the state Assembly elections to be held in December this year.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs. 3,400 crore in Surat, Gujarat by laying the foundation stone on Thursday. The PM is on a two-day visit to his home state to kick off the 36th National Games which will be held in the state for the first time. Addressing the crowd, he hailed the development work of the "double engine" government in Gujarat.

A massive crowd welcomed PM Modi on his arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he arrives in Surat, Gujarat



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs. 3,400 crores here



(Source: DD)

Set to inaugurate DREAM City

He arrived in Surat on Thursday morning and was received by CM Bhupendra Patel at the airport. The projects in Surat inaugurated by the PM include the main entrance gate and the first phase of works of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He first addressed a gathering in Surat's Limbayat area following which he dedicated the projects to the nation.

The 36th National Games will be kicked off today evening

Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!

World's first CNG terminal in Bhavnagar

After Surat, PM Modi will head to Bhavnagar where he is set to lay the foundation stones of projects worth nearly Rs. 6,000 crore, the state government reportedly said. The projects include the world's first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal and a brownfield port. In the evening, he will attend the opening ceremony of the National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi announces Bhavnagar projects

The city of Bhavnagar has a glorious history and exceptional culture. At a programme in Bhavnagar, development works worth Rs. 5200 crore will either be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stone would be laid. These works are linked to energy, water supply and ports.

Double engine government providing all benefits: PM

Referring to the BJP government in both Centre and state, he said that houses were being built at an increased pace while the poor and middle class families were being provided all other facilities. He said that four crore poor patients had been treated for free under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, of which 32 lakh were from Gujarat and 1.25 lakh from Surat.

Surat respects labor: PM

500 charging stations for e-vehicles

Terming Surat as one of the fastest growing cities, he praised Surat for its plurality as people from all across the country reside there. He said Surat will be known for electric vehicles. The government is promoting electric vehicles along with the setting up of 500 charging stations. He is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ambaji as well to inaugurate other developmental projects.