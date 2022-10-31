India

Gujarat: PM Modi cancels key event following Morbi bridge collapse

Gujarat: PM Modi cancels key event following Morbi bridge collapse

Written by Pirzada Shakir Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 31, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for the Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara

Following the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi canceled a key event with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state on Monday. Even as he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Kevadia's Statue of Unity to mark "Ekta Diwas," he said the Centre would provide all possible assistance to the victims of the tragedy.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Morbi incident has stirred a major political row as it is said to be one of the world's deadliest bridge collapses ever.

Over 140 people have lost their lives while at least 170 were injured.

The tragedy struck just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, where the BJP is currently in power, pushing the ruling party into a tight spot.

Statement My heart is with those affected in tragedy: Modi

Addressing a gathering in Kevadia, PM Modi said, "Even as I speak before you people, my heart is with those affected due to the tragedy. Rarely in my life would I have experienced such pain." "On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart, and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," he added. He also reportedly canceled a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Quote Rashtriya Ekta Diwas symbolizes our culture: PM

"The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Sardar Patel's anniversary are not just dates. They symbolize our culture. When a tragedy strikes, India unites. When Morbi was hit by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Locals helped in rescue operations," PM Modi noted on Monday.

Tragedy Over 140 killed in the bridge collapse

The suspension bridge over the Machchhu River, Morbi, collapsed on Sunday evening, killing over 140 people when PM Modi was in Gujarat. The 140-year-old bridge was reopened last week ago after being closed for six-seven months for renovation. Besides the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, teams from the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy were also involved in rescue operations.

Tricky situation Tragedy ahead of Gujarat elections

The tragic incident may have repercussions for the ruling BJP as Gujarat is set for Assembly elections in a few months. Notably, even the prime minister has recently held numerous rallies and inaugurated several projects ahead of the polls in a bid to retain power in Gujarat. However, opposition leaders have strongly condemned the Morbi incident and sought accountability from the BJP government.

Claim 'No clearance was issued'

Meanwhile, Morbi's civic body claimed it didn't issue any clearance for the reopening of the suspension bridge, which was reportedly overcrowded on Sunday. "Historically, only 20 to 25 people used to go in a batch on the bridge that has always been there," Sandeep Singh, Municipal Chief Officer, told India Today. In the aftermath of the tragedy, an investigation was launched into the incident.

Twitter Post Visuals of the bridge before collapse

Heavy traffic before crashing machhu hanging bridge many of this people try to damage this bridge. pic.twitter.com/pmfdh5QDGl — vijay patel (@vijaypatelMorbi) October 30, 2022

Same yardstick 'Act of God or fraud?'

Following the Morbi incident, a 2016 video clip of PM Modi went viral in which he cornered the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over a bridge collapse in the state. He even termed the incident—in which 27 died and over 50 were injured—an "act of fraud." Netizens—hoping the Gujarat incident is not passed as an "act of God"—sought strict action against those responsible.

Twitter Post Here is what PM Modi said in 2016

ACT OF FRAUD pic.twitter.com/hZ0iLD47Le — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 30, 2022