Gujarat: Man kills drug addict son, grinds body parts; arrested

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 25, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Nilesh Joshi, a resident of Ambawadi in Ahmedabad, was held from Avadh Express at Rajasthan's Gangapur on Saturday.

A 62-year-old man was arrested for reportedly killing his 21-year-old drug addict son, grinding his body parts, and disposing of them in two locations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Police said on Sunday. He was arrested on Saturday in Gangapur, Rajasthan, on a train going to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Nilesh Joshi, was trying to flee to Nepal via Gorakhpur after the murder.

Discovery Chopped body parts were found on July 20-21

On Wednesday and Thursday (July 20-21), a severed head, hands, and legs were discovered in two locations in Ahmedabad. It was later found they belonged to the same person. The Gujarat Police's Crime Branch officials determined Joshi as the prime suspect based on technical and human intelligence. Joshi took a bus from Ahmedabad to Surat on Friday, and then boarded a train to Gorakhpur.

Reason Why did the father kill his son?

"On the morning of July 18, Swayam (Joshi's son) was high on drugs...hurling abuses at his father for not giving him money. The victim also attacked his father with the wooden handle of a shovel," an official stated. "In the process, the accused kicked his son and hit his head with a stone six to seven times, killing him on the spot," they added.

Fact 'Will chop you,' threatened son; father did it

The victim frequently threatened to dismember Joshi, said the police. They added that Joshi's mind was preoccupied with these threats after he murdered his son Swayam. "Swayam had been addicted to alcohol and drugs for about six years...used to threaten to kill and chop his father. This gave Joshi the idea to cut the body...dispose of it so that no clue remained," they stated.

Details Other details regarding the incident

After killing Swayam, Joshi reportedly purchased an electric grinder and numerous plastic bags to discard the remains. He cut off the head, legs, and hands, separating them into six pieces, and packed them in plastic bags. Joshi then removed all identification clues from the corpse, including clothes. He then took the bags on a two-wheeler and dumped them in two different locations in Ahmedabad.

Information Joshi, an ex-employee of GSRTC, booked for murder

Notably, Joshi is a retired employee of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. His daughter, who is a doctor, and his wife have reportedly been residing in Germany for the last five years. Meanwhile, the police have now booked Joshi under IPC Section 302 (murder).