PFI targeting BJP, RSS; could be banned under UAPA: Reports

Sep 27, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs is looking at banning PFI under Section 25 of UAPA.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) allegedly planned to target senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), reports said on Monday. Allegedly, it was planning to monitor the movements of those leaders around Dussehra. Moreover, days after raids at over 100 PFI-linked locations, the Centre might ban the outfit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The PFI is reportedly an extremist Islamic organization founded by members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

On Thursday, raids at PFI-linked locations were conducted under charges of promoting terrorism, but the outfit called it a targeted attack on minorities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the PFI allegedly trains people to commit terrorist acts and fuels communal divide.

Target RSS Nagpur headquarters also on list

According to an NDTV report, sources in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad alleged that the PFI was planning to target senior BJP and RSS functionaries and was monitoring their movements. The Nagpur headquarters of the RSS was also on the PFI's list of targets, the report said. Additionally, the organization had apparently planned to monitor the movements of RSS leaders in Maharashtra on Dussehra.

Ban PFI to be banned for 'terror' activities?

Over the last few days, multiple senior PFI functionaries have been arrested. Now, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is looking at banning the PFI under Section 35 of the UAPA, and adding it to the list of banned organizations, Hindustan Times reported. This section reads that any outfit shall be deemed to be involved in terrorism if it prepares for or promotes terrorism.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will reportedly recommend a ban on the basis of intelligence, evidence, and interrogation of the PFI members arrested last week, including chairman OMA Salam. Before recommending the ban, security officials will closely examine the evidence and the violence that occurred after their arrests. NIA has alleged that PFI has links with global jihadist groups.

Investigation What has the investigation revealed?

The NIA is said to have received information about the PFI leaders using social media platforms for "secret" communication. Moreover, the security agency has opposed granting bail to those arrested, saying that they may abscond and tamper with evidence due to their "high influence." Banning the PFI in India may act as a "massive disruptor" of the pro-terror setup, officials said.

Protests PFI's Kerala bandh turns violent

Meanwhile, the PFI's statewide strike on Friday in Kerala saw a few incidents of property damage. Protesters allegedly damaged the windows of two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Alappuzha and reportedly hurled a petrol bomb at a newspaper delivery vehicle in Kannur. Tires were burnt in Wayanad. Additionally, stone pelting was reported in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

Remand NIA gets custody until September 30

Meanwhile, a special court in Kochi, Kerala, granted the custody of 11 PFI functionaries—arrested on Thursday—to NIA till September 30. The NIA alleged that the PFI encouraged youths to join global terrorist organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State (IS), and al Qaeda. It said the PFI organized camps to impart training to youths to commit terrorist acts.