PFI-linked accounts received over Rs. 120 crore: ED tells court

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 25, 2022, 05:25 pm 3 min read

The PFI allegedly raised funds from within the country and abroad to fuel communal divide, the ED told the court.

Speaking before a special court in Lucknow, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the Popular Front of India (PFI) had received over Rs. 120 crore in its accounts and of its related entities over the years for unlawful activities. The ED told the court that the accused planned to form a terrorist gang to cause disturbance during PM Narendra Modi's visit in Patna in July.

Context Why does this story matter?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the ED and police carried out raids at the premises linked to the PFI across 15 states and arrested 106 of its leaders on Thursday on charges of money laundering and promoting terrorism.

The PFI is reportedly an extremist Islamic organization, founded by members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Information Large part of Rs. 120 crore were cash deposits

The ED in it's remand application said that it was probing the PFI and related entities under sections of PMLA based on the cases filed by the NIA. The investigating officer said that a large part of the money deposited to the accounts related to PFI were cash deposits and the PFI engaged in a criminal conspiracy by raising funds from India and abroad.

Linkage ED connects case to Delhi riots, Hathras

Linking the case to the February 2020 Delhi riots and the Hathras rape case, the officer said that the members of PFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) visited the the repectives sites to spread communal divide and cause riots. The group was involved in collecting weapons and explosives to launch attacks on several important figures and places in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Details Had literature with posing threat to unity, integrity

The remand application states that the PFI members had prepared, printed and disseminated "incriminating literature which had the potential to pose a threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation." The officer said that CFI general secretary as well as a PFI member, KA Rauf Sherif had conspired to fraudulently transfer Rs. 1.36 crore disguised as payment for goods.

Kappan Were headed to Hathras to disturb communal harmony

The ED arrested PFI leader Muhammed Shafeeque Payeth from Kozhikode in Kerala early on Thursday. Rauf allegedly told investigators that Payeth was a PFI member in Qatar and was the one to send the money. After this, Rauf, Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan, and two others were headed to Hathras to disturb communal harmony in October 2020 when UP Police arrested them.

Remand NIA gets custody until September 30

Meanwhile, a special court in Kochi, Kerala granted the custody of 11 PFI functionaries — arrested on Thursday — to NIA till September 30. The NIA alleged that the PFI encouraged youths to join global terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda. It said the PFI organized camps to impart training to youths to commit terrorist acts.