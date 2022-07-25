Politics

Bengal school jobs scam: Partha Chatterjee 'airlifted' to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 25, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

ED officials flew Chatterjee from the state-run SSKM Hospital to Bhubaneswar at around 8:40 am.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday reportedly shifted West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was taken there from Kolkata's state-run SSKM Hospital via an air ambulance, accompanied by a doctor and an advocate. The ED arrested Chatterjee on Saturday in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The Calcutta High Court—in a rare Sunday hearing—ordered he be shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister, Chatterjee's arrest comes as the latest in a string of opposition leaders being prowled by the ED.

The TMC denounced his arrest as a "ploy" to "harass" political opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, said that the TMC had "supported large-scale abnormalities" in the appointment of teachers at all school levels.

Hospital Chatterjee shifted from WB hospital after court order

ED officials reportedly flew Chatterjee from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar at around 8:40 am. After being sent to two days in custody on Saturday, Chatterjee complained of "uneasiness," and a local court ordered he be admitted to SSKM Hospital. However, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court, which, on Sunday, ordered the switch of hospitals due to concerns over SSKM Hospital sheltering the accused.

Twitter Post Watch: Chatterjee leaves SSKM Hospital in a wheelchair

#WATCH | West Bengal Minister ex-Education Minister of the state Partha Chatterjee being brought out of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata



He'll be shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance today, accompanied by a doctor from SSKM Hospital his advocate, as per Calcutta HC's order pic.twitter.com/4hVga8O3sY — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Court What did Calcutta HC say?

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri of the Calcutta HC reportedly noted that in the past, high-ranking leaders of the ruling party were arrested or directed to appear for interrogation, and they successfully avoided the same by taking shelter in the SSKM Hospital. "They avoided even appearing before the court on the strength of the medical report issued by the said hospital authority," he stated further.

Quote Bench expresses concern over 'corrupt practices' in hospital

Justice Chaudhuri also noted the accused is the senior-most Cabinet minister with "immense power and position." He added it "would not be impossible" for Chatterjee—with the aid of other political executives—to take shelter at the hospital under the garb of serious illness and avoid interrogation.

Reaction TMC demands time-bound probe

While party supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee has chosen to remain silent on the matter, the TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound probe into Chatterjee's arrest. The delays in the investigation aren't acceptable as the opposition BJP would use it to cast doubts on TMC, a spokesperson said. The TMC said it will take action against Chatterjee if the ED produces proof of allegations.

Case Chatterjee arrested in SSC jobs scam case

To recall, Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday after 27 hours of questioning as part of a probe into the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam. Jobs were offered in lieu of money, and the scam reportedly took place during Chatterjee's tenure as the Education Minister. The ED also seized Rs. 21cr from the residence of one Arpita Mukherjee, believed to be a close aide of Chatterjee.